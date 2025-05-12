President Donald Trump’s administration is likely to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from Qatar’s royal family, in what may be the most valuable gift ever received from a foreign government, ABC News reported Sunday.

ABC, citing people familiar with the plans, said that a gift is expected to be announced this week, when Trump visits Qatar as part of his Middle East tour. The super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet is to be used as Air Force One, the people told the network.

Trump has been seeking alternatives to replace the aging Air Force One, after chronic delays by Boeing in delivering two new aircraft the president ordered during his first term. The Air Force this month said Boeing is proposing to deliver its new version of Air Force One by 2027.