The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has decided not to compile a bill on introducing a selective dual surname system in the current session of parliament, it was learned Monday.

The LDP concluded that it would be unwise to create divisions within the party ahead of this summer's election for the House of Councilors, as some members support such a system while others are reluctant to introduce it.

The party is considering ordering its lawmakers to vote against related bills submitted or being drafted by opposition parties, making it highly likely that none of the bills will be enacted during the parliamentary session ending in June.