Universities in Japan are increasingly introducing admission quotas for female applicants at science and engineering faculties in order to raise the number of women in science.

The initiative, under which a certain number of admission slots are set aside exclusively for female applicants, is aimed at correcting a persistent gender imbalance in science-related fields, but it also raises concerns over discrimination against male students.

According to the education ministry, female quotas were adopted at 30 national and public universities in their science and engineering faculties this spring — more than double the 14 universities that had such system in the previous year.