A 43-year-old man accused of stabbing a University of Tokyo student at Todaimae Station last week told police he was partly motivated by financial struggles and a desire to make a statement about what he saw as educational abuse.

The suspect, Yoshitaka Toda, who has been sent to prosecutors on suspicion of attempted murder, said that he chose to attack the 20-year-old victim at the train station in central Tokyo because he thought that if he committed the crime at a train station and stopped the trains “it would cause a big impact to society.”

This was in addition to his earlier admission that he chose the location of the crime — at the station associated with Japan’s top university — to provoke thoughts about educational abuse.