Police arrested a 15-year-old male junior high school student on Monday in connection with a stabbing to death of Yayoi Takahashi, an 84-year-old woman, on a street in the city of Chiba the previous day.

On Monday, Chiba Prefectural Police arrested the student, who lives in the city's Wakaba Ward, on suspicion of murder after questioning him on a voluntary basis earlier in the day.

At around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call that an elderly woman was lying on a street in Wakaba Ward. Police officers rushed to the scene and found Takahashi bleeding in a pool of blood.

Takahashi was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The site of the stabbing is in a residential area about 300 meters north of Sakuragi Station on the Chiba Urban Monorail.