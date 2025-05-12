The Philippines began voting on Monday in midterm elections that could decide the fate of impeached Vice President Sara Duterte, whose feud with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. comes as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with both the global trade war and growing tensions with China.

Over 18,000 national and local positions are up for grabs, though the spotlight is on the Senate race, where the 12 winners — half of the 24-seat chamber — will be jurors in Duterte’s impeachment trial, set for July when the new Congress convenes. Markets are closed for the voting holiday.

The trial’s outcome may reshape the political landscape at a time when the strategically located archipelago is at the frontline of U.S. efforts to deter China’s assertiveness in the region. Duterte, whose father oversaw a pro-Beijing foreign policy stance during his 2016-2022 presidency, denies accusations of plotting to assassinate Marcos and misusing public funds, which led to her impeachment.