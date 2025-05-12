The candidates vying to lead South Korea kicked off their official campaigns Monday ahead of a snap presidential election to replace the country's impeached ex-leader, removed over a thwarted martial law bid.

On June 3, South Korean voters will pick a new president, offering closure after months of political turmoil triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's ill-fated effort to suspend civilian rule in December.

For 22 days from Monday, the six officially registered presidential candidates will campaign across the country, accompanied by ear-splitting blasts of rewritten K-pop songs, with uniformed campaign staff performing choreographed dance moves.