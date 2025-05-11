Top Iranian and U.S. negotiators will resume talks on Sunday to address disputes over Tehran's nuclear program in a push for progress as Washington hardens its stance ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East visit.

Though Tehran and Washington both have said they prefer diplomacy to resolve the decadeslong dispute, they remain deeply divided on several red lines that negotiators will have to circumvent to reach a new nuclear deal and avert future military action.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will hold the fourth round of talks in Muscat through Omani mediators, despite Washington taking a tough stance in public that Iranian officials said would not help the negotiations.