Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Sunday reaffirmed the importance of free trade as the world faces a historic turning point.

The two leaders reached the conclusion when they discussed the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's high tariffs on the global economy during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Official Residence in Tokyo.

Ishiba told Boric that Japan wants to deepen bilateral cooperation with Chile in the mining sector, given that Chile is the largest source of copper and lithium for Japan.

Boric expressed gratitude for Japan's support for Chile in human resources development in disaster prevention while noting that both countries are prone to natural disasters.

The South American leader is scheduled to visit the World Exposition in the city of Osaka on Monday to attend an event for Chile's national day.