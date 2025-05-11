Japan and the U.K. plan to expand transfers of personal data between the two countries.

Under the plan, research institutes and administrative agencies from Japan and Britain will be allowed to exchange personal data without the need to go through complicated procedures, starting as early as spring 2026.

Japan hopes that the move will support drug discovery and other medical research in the country.

Currently, Japan is able to exchange personal data with Britain and the European Union without the consent of the people concerned as Japan is recognized as providing sufficient protection to personal information by Britain and the EU, which are known for the highest level of protection.

However, such transfers are currently limited to companies.

In April, Japan's Personal Information Protection Commission and Britain's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology agreed to speed up work on allowing research institutes and administrative agencies to transfer personal data.

Japanese universities and other research institutes will be able to use information about clinical trials and diseases held by their British counterparts. The move is also expected to promote biology research using genetic information.

Japan also hopes to promote transfers of administrative information such as criminal records with Britain. Japan is also in talks with the EU to expand personal data transfers.