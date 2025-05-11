Japan's first university department dedicated to dinosaur research opened last month in a prefecture in a prefecture known for major dinosaur fossil discoveries.

The Faculty of Dinosaur Paleontology at Fukui Prefectural University allows students to engage in cutting-edge research by participating in fossil excavations in cooperation with museum staff.

It welcomed 34 students in April at the campus in the Fukui town of Eiheiji near mountains where fossils of many new dinosaur species — including the Fukuiraptor — were found.

During their four-year degree course, students will study techniques required for dinosaur research, including geological exploration, fossil replica creation, CT scanning and 3D modeling. Teachers include five world-renowned dinosaur researchers.

In their second year, students will move to the campus located in Katsuyama, which is being built adjacent to the Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum, to acquire practical skills in cooperation with museum staff.

In mid-April, students participated in practical training to draw the topography of a university courtyard. They were divided into groups and recorded the topography on graph paper.

"It was difficult, but I want to get used to it gradually," said Amane Sato, an 18-year-old student from neighboring Gifu Prefecture. "I want to become a researcher."

Ayuka Okamoto, another student who was a high school geography teacher until March, said, "I want to learn about ancient creatures and think about modern environmental problems and disaster mitigation."

The establishment of the new faculty is partly designed to revitalize local communities.

About 80% of the new students are from outside Fukui. "We'd be grateful if graduates would live in Fukui or take jobs related to dinosaurs," said Hiroshi Nishi, dean of the dinosaur faculty.