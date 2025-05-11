India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire mediated by the U.S., though each of the nuclear-armed powers soon accused the other of violating the truce.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday. The governments of both Asian nations will start negotiations on a broad set of issues at a neutral site, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X.

The Indian and Pakistani militaries had targeted each others’ bases, fueling fears of an all-out war. World powers including China, Saudi Arabia, and the Group of Seven nations had urged the countries to engage in dialog after dozens of civilians on either side of the border were killed in a series of tit-for-tat attacks.