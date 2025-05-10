NATO chief Mark Rutte wants member countries to agree at a summit in June to reach 5% of gross domestic product on defense-related spending by 2032, Dutch Premier Dick Schoof said Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that NATO allies ramp up their military spending to 5% of GDP, a level that not even the United States currently hits.

Schoof said Rutte had written to NATO's 32 member countries calling for them to reach 3.5% of GDP on "hard military spending" and 1.5% of GDP on "related spending such as infrastructure, cybersecurity and other things" over the next seven years.