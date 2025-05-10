NATO chief Mark Rutte wants member countries to agree at a summit in June to reach 5% of gross domestic product on defense-related spending by 2032, Dutch Premier Dick Schoof said Friday.
U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that NATO allies ramp up their military spending to 5% of GDP, a level that not even the United States currently hits.
Schoof said Rutte had written to NATO's 32 member countries calling for them to reach 3.5% of GDP on "hard military spending" and 1.5% of GDP on "related spending such as infrastructure, cybersecurity and other things" over the next seven years.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.