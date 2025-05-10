Emperor Emeritus Akihito, 91, was discharged from the University of Tokyo Hospital on Saturday after being examined for suspected myocardial ischemia.

Accompanied by Empress Emerita Michiko, 90, the former emperor left the hospital around 11:30 a.m. and returned to the Sento Imperial Residence.

This was his first hospitalization since February 2012, when he underwent coronary artery bypass surgery.

In a routine checkup last month, the emperor emeritus was suspected of having myocardial ischemia, or a lack of blood flow to the heart. Following a re-examination, he was diagnosed with a high possibility of the condition Sunday and had undergone a cardiac examination since Tuesday.