Germany's domestic spy agency BfV has paused its classification of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) as an extremist organization in what the AfD on Thursday called a partial victory for its challenge against the decision.

The agency would not publicly refer to the AfD as a "confirmed rightwing extremist movement" until an administrative court in the western city of Cologne has ruled on an AfD bid for an injunction, a court statement said.

The BfV's move last week to classify the far-right AfD as extremist produced sharp reactions along the fault lines of German politics, with some lawmakers calling for the AfD to be banned and the AfD casting it as an attack on democracy.