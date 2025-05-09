A 43-year-old man accused of stabbing a University of Tokyo student at Todaimae Station in central Tokyo earlier this week has told investigators he chose the location because it would “evoke thoughts of educational abuse,” police sources said Friday.

The suspect, Yoshitaka Toda, was sent to prosecutors the same day on suspicion of attempted murder and violating a weapons possession law.

According to police, Toda admitted to the attack and claimed he wanted to make a statement about the pressures of overbearing parenting.