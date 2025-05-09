Transactions from hacked brokerage accounts topped ¥300 billion ($2 billion) in the first four months of 2025, data from the Financial Services Agency (FSA) has shown, reflecting a sharp rise in cases in which hackers are believed to have been manipulating stock prices via those accounts.

According to the data released on Thursday, the number of unauthorized access cases to the accounts of stock holders soared from just 65 in January to 4,852 in April. Fraudulent trades similarly jumped from 39 to 2,746 over the same period.

In total, there were 6,380 cases of unauthorized access and 3,505 instances of fraudulent trades between January and April, the FSA figures showed. The transactions included about ¥161.2 billion in unauthorized selling and ¥143.7 billion in unauthorized purchases.