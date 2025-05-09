Pakistan said Chinese fighter jets were used to respond to military strikes by India and that it has kept Beijing fully informed of its action as tensions in the disputed Kashmir region escalate.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told parliament late Wednesday that Chinese J-10C jets were used to shoot down five Indian fighter jets along the border, including French-made Rafale jets, the Associated Press of Pakistan news service cited him as saying. India’s government hasn’t officially confirmed whether aircraft it deployed in the military strike in the early hours of Wednesday morning were destroyed.

Dar said it kept Beijing informed about the military action soon after the strikes began, with China’s Ambassador Jiang Zaidong visiting Pakistan’s Foreign Office at 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday.