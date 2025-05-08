Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in Moscow for 80th anniversary commemorations of the end of World War II, hours after Russia and Ukraine continued air strikes against each other’s capitals.

Russia launched four ballistic missiles and 142 drones targeting Kyiv and other regional centers overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday in a post on X. Two people were killed in the capital and seven injured, including children, he said.

The strikes also targeted other regions of Ukraine, including Dnipro, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, where more people were injured, according to local authorities.