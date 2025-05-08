Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Shoji Nishida has refused to withdraw remarks he made over exhibits about the "Himeyuri" nursing corps who died in the fierce Battle of Okinawa in the final phase of World War II.

At a symposium held in the city of Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday, Nishida said that descriptions at a monument to commemorate the Himeyuri corps of female students had rewritten history, according to informed sources.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday, Nishida said that while he had no intention of hurting the feelings of the people of Okinawa, he refused to retract the remarks in question.