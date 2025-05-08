A growing number of home renovation scams have been reported across Japan, involving the deception of mostly elderly citizens into signing contracts for unnecessary repairs or paying exorbitant fees.

While the police are urging the introduction of more effective preventive measures, the land and infrastructure ministry, which oversees related laws and regulations, has struggled to respond. The ministry remains cautious about imposing stricter regulations, concerned that heavier controls could place undue burdens on sole proprietors operating small construction businesses without employees.

In March, Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of involvement in deceptive renovation work. The MPD believes that the suspects led separate tokuryu — loosely connected, anonymous crime groups.