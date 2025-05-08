North Korea fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea’s military said.

The Defense Ministry in Tokyo did not immediately announce the launch, in a sign the missile was likely of a shorter range.

Pyongyang last fired multiple ballistic missiles on March 10 toward the Yellow Sea, hours after condemning joint South Korean-U.S. military drills. Those launches were the first reported ballistic missile tests since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January.