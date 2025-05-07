Vatican technicians are securing what on Wednesday will arguably become the world's most beautiful bunker, making sure that what happens in the Sistine Chapel stays in the Sistine Chapel.

Michelangelo, meet James Bond.

On Wednesday afternoon, about 133 cardinals under the age of 80 will file into the chapel adorned with frescoes painted by the Renaissance master to enter a secret conclave to decide who will be the next head of the Catholic Church.