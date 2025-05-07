The United States and Yemen's Houthis have reached a ceasefire agreement, mediators announced Tuesday, saying the deal would ensure "freedom of navigation" in the Red Sea where the Iran-backed rebels have attacked shipping for months.

The agreement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States would end attacks against the Houthis after the rebels agreed to stop harassing ships, though he made no direct mention of recent attacks on ally Israel.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said that "following recent discussions and contacts ... with the aim of de-escalation, efforts have resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides."