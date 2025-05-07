Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the White House on Tuesday for his first talks with Donald Trump and bluntly told the U.S. president that Canada would never be for sale.

Carney, who won the April 28 election on a promise to push back against U.S. tariffs and talk of annexation, later said he had also asked Trump to stop referring in public to Canada as the 51st state.

Overall, Carney termed the meeting as constructive, and said the two sides would start serious talks on a new relationship he insists is needed in the wake of the tariffs.