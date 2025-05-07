The U.S. Army plans to deploy one of its new agile, multidomain units to Japan for exercises as it looks to work more closely with allies and partners to help deter and potentially confront adversaries in the Indo-Pacific, the army’s Pacific commander said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark didn’t provide specifics but noted that the focus of the service’s new Multi-Domain Task Forces (MDTFs), “and not just in their employment or deployment to Japan, is to combine ... capabilities to challenge China's anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) network.”

A2/AD refers to Beijing’s strategy of working to keep the U.S. and allied forces at bay in the event of a conflict over Taiwan.