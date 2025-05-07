Opinions are split in Japan over whether to regulate sexual content in online advertisements as advocates seek measures to better protect children while critics worry about possible infringements on freedom of expression.
The government has shown its intention to address the situation in which ads that are sexual in nature are often found posted on websites that may be seen by children.
Orangepage, which publishes cooking and other magazines, has received criticism over such ads being displayed on its website.
