Kazuo Sumi, former president and chairman of railway operator Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, died at his house in the city of Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on April 26, sources said Wednesday. He was 76.

A Hyogo native, Sumi joined Hankyu, a railway operator in the Kansai region in 1973 and became its president in 2003 after serving in posts such as head of the firm's railway business headquarters.

Later, Sumi became president of Hankyu Holdings, which was transformed from Hankyu.

Under Sumi's leadership, Hankyu Holdings began to buy shares of Hanshin Electric Railway to protect the major rival from an attempt by an investment fund led by activist shareholder Yoshiaki Murakami to massively buy Hanshin shares.

Kazuo Sumi, former president and chairman of railway operator Hankyu Hanshin Holdings | Jiji

Through the move, Sumi played a key role in the creation of Hankyu Hanshin Holdings in October 2006, which marked the first business integration between major private railway firms in Japan's postwar history.

Sumi served as the first president of Hankyu Hanshin Holdings and then assumed the post of chairman at the company in June 2017.