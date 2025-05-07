Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and Princess Aiko will visit Okinawa for two days from June 4, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

During the trip, they will pray for the more than 200,000 people who lost their lives eight decades ago in the Battle of Okinawa, the largest ground battle in Japan during World War II.

It will be the first time for Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, to visit Okinawa.