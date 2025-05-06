A military parade, flypast and balcony appearance by the royal family on Monday kicked off four days of U.K. celebrations marking 80 years since the end of World War II.

King Charles III saluted as around 1,000 members of the U.K. armed forces, joined by NATO colleagues from the United States, France and Germany, along with 11 soldiers from Ukraine waving their country's flag reached the end of the procession in front of Buckingham Palace.

Tens of thousands defied the damp weather on the Union Jack-lined Mall to watch the parade, which began with Winston Churchill's 1945 victory speech, read by actor Timothy Spall.