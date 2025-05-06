When U.S. President Donald Trump decided to seek a second term in the White House, Doris Davis and Susie Bartlett — an interracial lesbian couple living in New York City — made a life-changing decision.

If he won, they would move abroad. The couple said they had been willing to give Trump a go during his first term, but they'd watched in alarm as he returned to office and ended a range of policies aimed at promoting racial equity and rights for LGBTQ+ people.

"We love this country, but we don't love what it has become," Davis, a 69-year-old educational consultant, said from their home in a New York City suburb. "When your identity is being attacked, there is a personal sense of ... anger (and) frustration."