The Israeli military said it carried out airstrikes against Yemen's Hodeidah Port on Monday, a day after the Iran-aligned Houthis fired a missile that struck near Israel's main airport.

The military said in a statement that it attacked what it called Houthi terrorist targets in Hodeidah and its vicinity.

The strikes injured at least 21 people, a spokesman for the Houthi-run health ministry, Anees al-Asbahi, said.