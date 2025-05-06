Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday an expanded offensive against Palestinian militant group Hamas would be "intensive" after his security Cabinet approved plans that may include seizing the Gaza Strip and controlling aid.

However, an Israeli defense official said the operation would not be launched before U.S. President Donald Trump concludes his visit to the Middle East next week.

The decision, after weeks of faltering efforts to agree a ceasefire with Hamas, underlines the threat that a war heaping international pressure on Israel amid dwindling public support at home could continue with no end in sight.