Personal computers and tablets allocated to elementary and junior high school students across Japan for classroom use are now reaching the end of their service life and are due for renewal.

Some local governments are repurposing the used devices for administrative use by teaching staff or incorporating them into educational programs to teach students about waste management and environmental issues.

At the same time, local authorities must commission specialist companies to dispose of the devices, as they contain personal information. Experts and parents have voiced concerns about the potential risk of data leaks involving schoolchildren's personal details.