A ceremony was held Monday to mark the 67th anniversary of the Children's Peace Monument being established at the Peace Memorial Park in the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima.

Students from Hiroshima Jogakuin University, which organized the ceremony, placed about 7,000 paper cranes at the monument.

"We shouldn't just wish for peace," said Sayaka Okada, a second-year student at the university. "We'll pass on what we heard from hibakusha to people in the next generation and around the world."

The monument, unveiled on May 5, 1958, is modeled after Sadako Sasaki, who was exposed to atomic bomb fallout at the age of 2 and died when she was 12. She continued to make paper cranes from her hospital bed after being diagnosed with leukemia.

The paper cranes offered on Monday were made during a three-day event in the city earlier this month. About 1,000 paper cranes are donated each year from around the world.