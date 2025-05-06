Almost 30% of people in de facto marriages in Japan have not filed for marriage registration because they or their partners do not want to change their surnames, a survey by a private group has shown.

Meanwhile, nearly half of such people are willing to file if a system allowing married spouses to use different surnames is introduced in the country, according to the survey.

As the group's earlier survey had suggested that 2% of people in their 20s to 50s in Japan are in de facto marriages, there are an estimated 587,000 people who are waiting for such a selective dual surname system to be introduced.

The latest survey was conducted in late March by a research firm commissioned by the group, called Asuniwa, which advocates a selective dual surname system. It received responses from about 530 people in their 20s to 50s each among unmarried people, those in de facto marriages, and registered married people.

As reasons for being in a de facto marriage, 28.9% of respondents in such relationships said they or their partners do not want to change their surnames, 23.3% said they do not feel the need to register their relationships, and 14.5% said they do not want to be treated as part of their partners' families.

As for the disadvantages of de facto marriages, 25.2% said they cannot use some tax deductions, 21.8% said their consent to medical treatment for their partners could be considered invalid, and 19.7% cited problems related to inheritance.

"People in de facto marriages have worries about life and money," said Naho Ida, head of the group. "We want (a selective dual surname system) to be seen as a human rights issue."