A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday at the scene of a major multivehicle crash in the city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, that injured eight people, including children.
The driver, a resident of Osaka’s Naniwa Ward, was taken into custody on suspicion of drunken driving after a breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol level was approximately three times the legal limit. He has admitted to the charges.
The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. on a prefectural road in Yokosuka, near the Yokosuka-chuo Station, amid heavy Golden Week foot traffic. The driver’s car first rear-ended a stationary bus before veering into the opposite lane and colliding with several vehicles, including a second bus and a taxi. In total, nine vehicles were involved and 10 people were taken to the hospital, with eight, including two children, suffering minor injuries.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.