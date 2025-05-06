A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday at the scene of a major multivehicle crash in the city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, that injured eight people, including children.

The driver, a resident of Osaka’s Naniwa Ward, was taken into custody on suspicion of drunken driving after a breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol level was approximately three times the legal limit. He has admitted to the charges.

The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. on a prefectural road in Yokosuka, near the Yokosuka-chuo Station, amid heavy Golden Week foot traffic. The driver’s car first rear-ended a stationary bus before veering into the opposite lane and colliding with several vehicles, including a second bus and a taxi. In total, nine vehicles were involved and 10 people were taken to the hospital, with eight, including two children, suffering minor injuries.