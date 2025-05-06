The Asian Development Bank formally decided Monday to hold its 60th annual meeting in the city of Nagoya in 2027.

At the ongoing ADB annual meeting in Milan, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said in a speech on the day that his country is looking forward to hosting the 2027 event.

It has been 10 years since the ADB's annual meeting has been held in Japan. The 2017 meeting was held in Yokohama.

The ADB, an international financial institution with a total of 69 member economies, plays roles such as providing low-interest loans to developing countries. Its current and past presidents have all come from Japan, which, along with the United States, is its largest contributor.

Japan has, so far, hosted five ADB annual meetings since the bank's inaugural meeting in Tokyo in 1966.

Aichi Prefecture and its capital, Nagoya, have been jointly bidding to host the 2027 meeting.