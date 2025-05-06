India and Pakistan have significantly upgraded their military capabilities since the nuclear-armed neighbors clashed in 2019, posing increased risks of escalation even in a limited conflict, former military officers and experts say.

Pakistan says India plans a military incursion after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on domestic tourists in Indian Kashmir last month. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to punish the backers of the attack "beyond their imagination."

Pakistan has denied involvement in the attack but has warned it will hit back if it is targeted.