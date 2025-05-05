Whenever warm days come to Kramatorsk, near the eastern Ukrainian front, the Svitanok organization leaves its door wide open, offering advice or a cup of tea to the city's social outcasts.

People living with HIV, those recovering from drug addiction, sex workers — all are welcome to seek medical guidance and respite from stigma and solace as Russian troops advance toward Kramatorsk.

The refuge they find at Svitanok is vital during the war, when marginalized communities often feel left behind and face heightened insecurity and stigma.