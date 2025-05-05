The gleaming colonnade of St. Peter's Square provides a majestic backdrop as four men wait for a free dinner on a terrace in the heart of the Vatican, on a balmy April evening.

The prestigious location is the envy of Rome's finest hotels. But the 19th-century Palazzo Migliori is a homeless shelter, housed in a building the late Pope Francis dedicated to their care.

Francis, who died on April 21, shunned much of the pomp and privilege of the papacy and sought to make the Roman Catholic Church more inclusive and less judgmental.