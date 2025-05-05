Israel’s security Cabinet was set to meet on Sunday to approve an expansion of military action in the Gaza Strip and discuss aid deliveries ahead of a planned visit to the Middle East this month by President Donald Trump.

The new ground operations will likely involve taking control of additional territory while stopping short of a full siege, according to two Israeli officials who spoke on condition on anonymity on matters they were not authorized to discuss publicly.

Over the past 50 days, since a temporary truce ended, Israel has repeatedly threatened to escalate until Hamas agrees to release the remaining hostages held since October 2023. The Israel Defense Forces have since taken taken over about a third of the Palestinian territory and completely cut off humanitarian aid.