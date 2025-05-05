Israel vowed a harsh response after a missile launched by Houthi militants in Yemen thwarted its aerial defenses and struck near the country’s main airport.

"We will hit back sevenfold at anyone who hurts us,” Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday after the attacks.

Weeks of U.S. airstrikes against the Houthis, an Iran-backed militant group that holds areas in Yemen, have failed to halt the group’s attacks on Israel. The Houthis say they’re acting in solidarity with Palestinians, and will continue until the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza ends.