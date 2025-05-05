Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will have to continue dealing with a host of difficult issues at home and abroad after the country's Golden Week holiday period ends Tuesday.

The course of Japan-U.S. negotiations on the high tariff policy set by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is the biggest of the challenges facing the Ishiba government.

The outcome of the ongoing bilateral negotiations will certainly have a major impact on this summer's election in the House of Councilors — the upper chamber of the Diet, or the country's parliament — and may affect the fate of the Ishiba administration, political watchers say.