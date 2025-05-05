It used to be a common practice for employees at Japanese companies to meet their future spouses through introductions from their bosses, who would often serve as matchmakers and then have a role at the couple's wedding.
Such familiar scenes, however, are now a thing of the past.
With increasing public awareness of diversity and compliance, it has become more difficult for companies to get involved in employees’ private lives.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.