The Imperial Household Agency was given the Silver Creator Award for reaching 100,000 subscribers on its official YouTube channel for public outreach, a surprising milestone for a monarchy that has traditionally shunned social media.

“YouTube has multigenerational viewership. So we decided that it was an effective way to convey what the imperial family does to an even larger audience,” a spokesperson from the Imperial Household Agency told The Japan Times after it received the award on Thursday.

Launched on April 1, the channel surpassed 100,000 subscribers within its first week. As of Monday, the number of subscribers had risen to around 138,000.