A critical shortage of home care workers is forcing providers to turn away clients while triggering widespread revenue losses across the sector, according to a survey conducted last month by the Nippon Careservice Craft Union (NCCU).

The survey, conducted from April 14 to 21, gathered responses from 1,066 individuals, including home care business operators and care managers. It found that 89.4% of facility managers had turned down service requests at least once since April 2024, citing insufficient staffing.

More than half — 55.2% — of home care business operators said the facilities they work for reported a year-on-year drop in revenue, and among those, 73.3% blamed the decrease on being unable to meet demand due to worker shortages.