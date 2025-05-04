Tech billionaire Elon Musk's dream of gaining city status for his SpaceX spaceport in the southern US state of Texas became a reality on Saturday, when voters overwhelmingly backed turning his Starbase into a new municipality.

The ballot, which also named a senior SpaceX representative as its mayor with 100 percent of the early vote, was never really in doubt.

Most of the 283 eligible voters were SpaceX employees at the site on Boca Chica Bay bordering Mexico, or had connections to the company, whose billionaire chief has long eyed a human mission to Mars.