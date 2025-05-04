In Japan, matchmaking services typically emphasize pairing individuals with shared values, but Buddhist monk Koshi Kimiya believes that a successful marriage depends on something else: a willingness to adapt to each other.

As the master of Ryounji temple in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Kimiya, 47, encourages singles to approach konkatsu marriage hunting with an open mind, focusing not just on compatibility but also the importance of cultivating understanding over time.

With the number of childbirths continuing to decline at an alarming rate in the country, an increasing number of prefectural governments and other administrative organizations are stepping in to support individuals searching for life partners, following in the footsteps of private marriage counseling services and matchmaking apps.