Citizens supporting and opposing a revision of Japan's Constitution held their respective events in Tokyo on Constitution Day on Saturday.
Those against amending the national charter gathered in a park in Koto Ward, with about 38,000 people attending the rally, according to the organizers.
Senior officials from opposition parties called for not allowing the parliament to propose constitutional amendments, while underscoring the need to protect peace and human rights by utilizing the current Constitution.
